Man arrested over dogs stolen from Spondon kennels
- Published
A man has been arrested after three dogs, including a therapy dog, were stolen from a kennels.
Two cockapoos and a cocker spaniel were taken from Brookfield Farm, Spondon, Derby, overnight between 3 and 4 August.
A man, in his 20s, from Derby, was arrested in the Kent area and is being questioned by police.
Derbyshire Police also released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to about the theft.
Police have also appealed for information on a vehicle shown in the CCTV pictures, which had the registration plate 04-KE-3642 and may have travelled to the Tamworth area.
Following the theft, Natallie Cobden, the owner of the stolen cockapoo, a therapy dog for her five-year-old son Oscar who has ADHD and autism, pleaded for its return.
"He's a huge part of the wellbeing and mental health of our son," she said.
"They have a wonderful bond where they just bounce off each other and relax together. Elvis goes wherever Oscar goes."
Two other dogs, Remy and Tony, were also taken from the Brookfield Farm kennels.
Kennel co-owner Barry Peach said they shared photos of the dogs on social media to "make them too hot to handle".
At the time of the theft, he said: "We are a family of animal lovers and we try to give the same level of care to other people's animals that we give to our own.
"We feel that we've let down the owners. It's heartbreaking for me.
"These aren't just people's dogs, they are people's family members and all the owners involved are absolutely heartbroken."
Det Sgt Scott McDermott said: "We remain committed to trying to find Elvis, Tony and Remy and to reuniting them with their owners.
"I would urge anyone with information which could help to contact us or their local police force if they are outside of the area."
