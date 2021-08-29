Red Arrows pilot's widow completes Peaks challenge
- Published
The widow of a Red Arrows pilot killed in an air crash has completed a Peak District challenge to mark 10 years since the anniversary of his passing.
Dr Emma Egging OBE completed the 20-mile Edale climb on Wednesday, which included skirting the summits of Kinder Scout, Win Hill and Mam Tor.
The challenge was one of 10 she is doing in aid of the Jon Egging Trust.
Flt Lt Jon Egging died in August 2011, aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed at the Bournemouth Air Show.
He flew with the Royal Air Force's aerobatics team at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
As a result of his death the Jon Egging Trust (JET), was founded to inspire young people.
Dr Egging, along with four colleagues from the trust, completed the Edale challenge in the dark, and said: "It was more challenging than expected."
She added: "The only other time that I've been on a mountain overnight was when I was doing the Three Peaks challenge with Jon.
"In many ways it was very poignant because I was back on the mountain, in the dark."
The challenge took place days after the 10-year anniversary of her husband's passing on 20 August 2011.
Earlier in the year, Dr Egging completed a 33-mile ultramarathon along the Grantham Canal, in Lincolnshire, and in September she will take part in the Great North Run in a bid to raise £100,000 for the trust.
More than £60,000 of the target has already been raised.
It is hoped the money raised will help the trust reach its goal of supporting a million children by 2031.
The trust offers courses to children who are struggling in school, in the hope it will inspire young people and improve their confidence.
Dr Egging, 42, said: "Since the Covid pandemic, the work of the trust has been more important than ever."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.