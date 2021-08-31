Josh Carter: Stab victim died from wound to neck
A 22-year-old man died from a stab wound to the neck two days after being attacked in Derby city centre.
Josh Carter was one of two people injured on Cheapside in the early hours of Saturday 14 August.
Before Mr Carter died, a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in public.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Derby Coroners' Court on Tuesday.
After the attack, during which a 17-year-old boy was also stabbed, Mr Carter was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
He died at 16:00 BST on 16 August.
Earlier that day, a 16-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 13 September.
