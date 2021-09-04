Derby boy, 13, flies in formation with ex-Red Arrows
A 13-year-old RAF air cadet has taken to the skies and flown in formation with two ex-Red Arrows pilots.
Archie, from Derby, won the flying experience after raising £1,100 for the RAF Benevolent Fund and RAF Air Cadets by taking part in an 80-mile challenge.
Both organisations are trying to raise £80,000 during the RAF Air Cadet's 80th anniversary year.
The 126 City of Derby Squadron cadet said the fundraising journey was the "most amazing experience".
Archie, who completed his flight in the cockpit of an Extra 300 aerobatic plane, with ex-Red Arrows pilot Andy Evans on Thursday, said: "I really enjoyed [it] and have had such a good day with the team.
"I had the most amazing experience with south and east wing road marching team who supported me."
Mr Evans, a former RAF air cadet, said: "I had a ball in the cadets, so to be able to fly Archie today and help him on his journey was really special."
Archie did a road march for the RAF Benevolent Fund's 80 miles in 80 days challenge, where participants are asked to complete an 80-mile challenge - swimming, walking, cycling or running - in 80 days.
The fund provides support to members of the RAF and their families.
Archie completed the flight with aerobatic team The Blades, based in Northampton, in formation with another former Red Arrows pilot Mike Ling.
Mr Ling said: "Archie flew his first flight today in one of our Extras, and I got to fly in formation with him in the [de Havilland] Chipmunk.
"As a former air cadet myself, it was a real privilege to see the smile on his face as he got airborne for the first time.
"I knew how special it was for me when I was 13 so it was great to see him enjoying it."