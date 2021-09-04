Tyrone Harvey who shot ex-partner in face in Derby jailed for 27 years
- Published
A man who shot his former partner in the face with a converted handgun loaded with home-made ammunition has been jailed for 27 years.
A ball bearing shattered the 34-year-old woman's cheekbone and lodged in her face after she was shot at her home in Warren Street, Derby, on 11 January.
Tyrone Harvey, 32, was arrested in Chesterfield and charged with attempted murder.
He was found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
Derbyshire Police said the woman required surgery to remove the ball bearing from her face.
Harvey, of Chattaway Street, in Birmingham, shot the woman after an argument the day before she was due in court to apply for a non-molestation order to restrict him from contacting her, said officers.
Police located the car Harvey used to leave the area and it was stopped by armed officers.
He was found to have a blank firearm magazine, a blank firing round, the instruction for a blank firing pistol and a number of metal pellets, said officers.
Harvey was remanded to prison and throughout the investigation denied any part in the shooting.
Det Insp Brian Bilby said: "Tyrone Harvey is a seriously dangerous individual who thought nothing of using extreme violence to try to intimidate, control and harm his ex-partner.
"Instead, she used her voice to send him to prison for nearly three decades.
"I cannot express my thanks enough to her for her strength and commitment that has meant that Tyrone Harvey will not see freedom for many years.
"Despite Harvey's continued protestations of innocence, her testimony, which she delivered in person at court, ensured that the jury returned a guilty verdict."
Harvey was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
