Daniel Hay: Trust admits liability over botched hysterectomy
- Published
A hospital trust has admitted liability over harm caused to a woman who had a botched hysterectomy performed on her by an under-review surgeon.
The unnamed woman had her womb removed by Daniel Hay at Royal Derby Hospital.
Her bowel was cut during the operation in June 2018 and she has since suffered physically and mentally.
The woman's lawyers have said they are now working with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust to reach a settlement.
Law firm Irwin Mitchell said the trust admitted other treatment options should have been explored before the woman, from Derby, had a hysterectomy.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said through its lawyers, the trust stated it was "sincerely sorry" the patient "did not receive the standard of care that she was entitled to expect and for the injuries she suffered as a result".
'Psychological scars'
The woman visited her GP in November 2017 complaining of abdominal bloating.
Following scans she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, which sees tissue that would normally line the womb start to grow within muscle.
She was referred to the trust and seen by Mr Hay in February 2018.
The LDRS has seen documentation from the trust saying it had found "no evidence" non-surgical options were discussed with the woman prior to the hysterectomy.
The woman, who is in her 40s, lost 2.5 litres (4.4 pints) of blood when her bowel was cut and has suffered complications ever since.
The mother-of-three said: "More than three years on, it's still difficult to accept and come to terms with what happened to me.
"While the physical scars are healing, I'm still left with the psychological scars of what happened.
"A hysterectomy isn't a minor procedure. It's life-changing and there's no going back.
"I just feel so sorry for all of the other women who find themselves in similar situations and who still have unanswered questions."
Nearly 400 women treated by Mr Hay are being contacted as part of a review.
An investigation into Mr Hay by the trust has found major concern that 50 women "are likely to have been harmed", with an interim report identifying "some concern" over a further 69.
A final report into cases involving Mr Hay, between 2015 and 2018, is due to be published in 2022.
Mr Hay has previously apologised via the Medical Defence Union - which is acting on his behalf - to women affected by the NHS investigation.
In a statement, Mr Hay - who said he had retired - asked for people to respect his privacy due to his "ongoing mental health issues".
The union said Mr Hay did not wish to comment further.
The General Medical Council is also investigating.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.