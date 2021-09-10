Derbyshire health system placed on highest level of alert
- Published
Operations have been cancelled as a county's healthcare system was moved to the highest alert level.
Health bosses said that a rise in hospital patients with Covid and other illnesses had put them under "severe pressure".
Royal Derby Hospital, Chesterfield Royal Hospital and services across the county have moved to "Opel 4".
It is when a hospital is "unable to deliver comprehensive care" and patient safety could be compromised.
The accident and emergency teams at Chesterfield Royal, Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Hospital, Burton-upon-Trent, saw 1,038 patients on Monday alone.
The number of patients with Covid across the three sites rose to 77, an increase from 65 last week with 11 being in the most critical condition.
Berenice Groves, chief operating officer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: "We're having to redeploy staff from our operating theatres to work in critical care units, which unfortunately means we need to cancel some operations.
"We are also having to take extra steps to discharge patients to the first available residential or nursing home bed, which in some cases may not be the bed closest to the patient's home."
The increased strain on the health system has seen ambulances parked waiting outside hospitals for several hours, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
At one point in July, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) received 5,000 calls in a single day, with 2,500 normally deemed "challenging".
Each day throughout July, EMAS said it had received about 1,000 calls for service.
Dr Magnus Harrison, medical director at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are here for patients who have a major, life-changing or life-threatening illness.
"We are asking people to use the most appropriate services available to them for anything that is not life-threatening."
It comes as a similar warning was issued by Nottinghamshire health officials, who reported a person had recently attended A&E to ask medics to remove their false nails.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.