Mission: Impossible: New carriage stunt at quarry location
- Published
A mocked up train carriage has been plunged into a quarry for a scene in the latest Mission: Impossible film.
It was shot at Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, on Friday with the carriage hanging off a specially build rail line before it fell into a lake.
Last month a replica locomotive plummeted from a track off the edge of the quarry.
Franchise star Tom Cruise, 58, was photographed at the scene having flown in by helicopter to watch the filming.
Photographer Richard Bowring from Stoney Middleton, said earlier in the day he had seen a crane take a few attempts to attach the carriage to the bridge.
He said: "There were three big cranes on site. They winched it [the carriage] up onto the crane but it would not attach to the end of the bridge."
He added that he saw Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie "milling around on set" and on a viewing platform.
Pete Grafton, owner of Toll Bar Fish and Chip Shop in Stoney Middleton, said he saw the "carriage hanging from a crane" on Friday afternoon.
The set's construction has been going on at Darlton Quarry for months but filming was delayed due to the pandemic.
The carriage was seen arriving at the quarry back in May and the locomotive was delivered in August, about a week before the dramatic crash.
Filming and production work has been taking place at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, and on locations across the UK.
The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise is belatedly set for release in May.
