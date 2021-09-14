Man jailed after grieving siblings stabbed at Nottingham pub wake
- Published
A man has been jailed after stabbing two brothers and a sister at their uncle's wake.
Police said the victims were at The Crusader pub in Clifton, Nottingham, when Kyle Parkin attacked them at about 23:30 BST on 31 May 2019.
Officers detained the offender the following day when he returned to the pub.
The 32-year-old, from Corn Croft in Clifton, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.
He also admitted a further count of possession of a knife in a public place in relation to a separate incident in April.
He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and a further four-and-a-half years on extended licence.
Nottinghamshire Police said the brothers, aged 28 and 29, were at the bar when a man came and spoke to them, followed by Parkin, who was at the pub but not part of the wake.
The older brother felt threatened by Parkin moments before a fight broke out, the force added.
Parkin pulled out a knife and stabbed the younger brother to his chest, with the older brother also stabbed in his ribs and leg and the sister slashed in the face when she tried to intervene.
The older brother needed 16 stitches in hospital, with the younger brother - who suffered a punctured lung - needing four stitches in his chest.
The sister, whose eye was swollen shut following the attack, required four stitches for a slash wound to her eyelid.
Sgt Stephanie Clough said Parkin had "caused considerable physical and mental damage to the victims".
"It is clear Parkin intended to cause serious harm during these violent assaults by sticking a knife into the bodies of the two brothers and striking their sister to the eye," she said.