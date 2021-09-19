Man arrested after four found dead at house in Killamarsh
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after four people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, at 07:25 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there.
A man has been arrested and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
Specially-trained officers are liaising with the families of the deceased, said a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police.
The force asked that people "avoid speculation and allow for space at this distressing time".
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.
"No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.
"It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.
"Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to them."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.