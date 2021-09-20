Killamarsh deaths: Dad's tribute to children found dead at house
- Published
A father has paid tribute to his two children who were found dead along with their mother and another child at a house in Derbyshire.
Jason Bennett said he was heartbroken at the loss of his daughter Lacey, 11, and son John, 13, as he laid flowers at Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.
Police said they had arrested a man and were not looking for anyone else.
Officers were called to the house at 07:25 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there.
In a message posted on Facebook earlier, Mr Bennett said "life will never be the same".
"Gone too soon with so much to live for. I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much I love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad."
The third child is understood not be a family member, and is believed to have been in the house for a sleepover.
'Great sadness'
The children's grandparents, Debbie and Trevor Bennett, also arrived at the scene to leave flowers.
Mrs Bennett said: "They were beautiful, well mannered kids. Terri was a beautiful and wonderful mother.
"Their dad was on holiday in Devon. He had to drive home knowing he has lost his children."
She said Lacey was a West Ham fan and John liked TikTok and computers.
The Outwood Academy City school in Sheffield confirmed it was closed following the "tragic incident" involving three of its students.
In a statement on Twitter, the school said: "It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.
"A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving 3 of our students. We will however be open to any students who need our support.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news."
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.
"No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.
"It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.
"Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to them."
