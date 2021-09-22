Killamarsh deaths: Man charged with murders of three children and woman
A man has been charged with the murders of three children and a woman in Derbyshire.
Terri Harris, 35, was found dead along with her children John Paul, 13, Lacey, 11, and friend Connie Gent, also 11, at a house in Killamarsh on Sunday.
Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, has been charged with four counts of murder.
The 31-year-old will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house in Chandos Crescent at 07:26 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the safety of those inside.
There they found the bodies of Ms Harris and the three children.
It is believed Connie, from Sheffield, was Lacey's friend and was visiting for a sleepover.
The deaths have shocked the community, and seen an outpouring of grief and tributes.
Outwood Academy City, where the three children studied, said their memories would "live on forever".
In a statement, the Sheffield school said: "The children had bright futures ahead of them but sadly none of us will get to see this."
Jason Bennett, father of Lacey and John Paul, previously told Sky News: "I'm broken, I just want to kiss my babies.
"I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful."
