Killamarsh: Father's tribute to daughter killed at sleepover
- Published
A father has paid tribute to his "sweet little girl" who was killed during a sleepover at her best friend's house.
Connie Gent, 11, was one of four people, including two other children, found dead at a house in Killamarsh in Derbyshire on Sunday.
Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh has been charged with their murders.
Connie's father Charlie Gent told ITV: "The hardest thing is I'm not going to get to hold her again."
Mr Gent said: "Connie was such a special and sweet little girl.
"She was my little sidekick. She was my rock, my shining star, my angel.
"I feel like I was her hero, and I let her down."
He added she enjoyed music and singing and loved TikTok.
The bodies of Terri Harris, 35, her children John Paul, 13, and Lacey, 11 were found alongside Connie after police were called to Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at 07:26 BST on Sunday.
Mr Bendall, 31, has been charged with four counts of murder and made a brief appearance via videolink in Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
