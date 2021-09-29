Buxton man jailed after haul of homemade weapons found
A man has been jailed after police found a haul of homemade weapons and nearly 50 rounds of ammunition stashed at his mother's house.
Aaron Melville had also ordered 25 firearms, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 21-year-old, of Walker Brow in Buxton, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition.
He was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Among the weapons discovered were a modified revolver, a dismantled handgun, and a club covered in barbed wire.
Police said they found a delivery note that showed Melville had ordered 25 firearms, two of which were found in the property.
Det Con Christopher Chinnery, from GMP's serious and organised crime group, said: "Melville had a clear set-up and a keen interest in firearms, which could have led to some devastating consequences."
