Eckington: Pedestrian, 94, who died in crash identified
Police have named a 94-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car in Derbyshire.
Officers said the collision occurred on Church Street - between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road - in Eckington at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
Ina Crouch was a pedestrian and died at the scene, the force added.
Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash and appealed for anyone in the area at the time to contact them.
