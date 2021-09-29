Military and supermarket vehicle crash closes A38 in Derby
A military vehicle and a supermarket vehicle have been involved in a crash on the A38 in Derby, police confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between Findern and Kingsway at 13:45 BST.
Derbyshire Police said it was a serious crash but did not give details of any injuries.
National Highways said the road was closed in both directions and advised motorists to avoid the area because of long delays.
