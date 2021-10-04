Derbyshire pair to marry after woman wooed by billboard photo
A couple are getting married after a giant billboard helped the groom to woo his future bride.
Mick Bramman was initially turned down by Louise Cook when he asked her out.
However, he later came across Ms Cook's face on a billboard in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, advertising the funeral directors where she worked.
He sent her a picture of himself posing alongside it, which she thought was so funny she agreed to a date and their relationship blossomed.
'Special'
Ms Cook, 51, who works as a funeral director for A. W Lymn, said she had initially accepted a Facebook friend request from the 56-year-old, whom she knew through mutual friends.
He then asked her out on a date but she turned him down as she had "just come out of a relationship".
"The next thing I knew, he was out with a friend and he found my billboard in Long Eaton and sent me a picture of him posing in front of it.
"It just made me laugh. I thought I don't know him and he goes and does that. It was just really funny."
Ms Cook said she agreed to go on the date and the pair have been "inseparable" ever since.
"He is just really funny, nice and kind," she said.
The couple, who live in Radcliffe-on-Trent, in Nottinghamshire, are now due to be married on 18 December at the cemetery chapel in West Park, Long Eaton.
"I had to get special permission from the council for the ceremony and we'll be the first people to get married in there, so that's really special," Ms Cook said.
Chris Anastasi, sales manager at Starlite Outdoor, who produced the billboard for A.W. Lymn, said: "We can't believe our billboard has created such a love story."
