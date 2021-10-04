Joshua Jones: Body found in search for man missing for 10 months
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a man missing since December.
A member of the public discovered the body of a man in a secluded part of Clough Woods, near Birchover, Derbyshire, on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they believe it to be 29-year-old Joshua Jones, who had been reported missing from his home in Matlock on 12 December.
Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
They also offered their condolences to the family.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.