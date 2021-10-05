Derby HGV test site aims to help driver tackle shortage
A new training facility has opened in Derby, aimed at easing the HGV driver shortage which has hit petrol and food deliveries.
S G Transport Training and Logistics (S-GTTL) has launched the city's first test centre of this type.
The firm had used a government centre in Nottingham, but now aims to double testing capacity from 10 a week to 20.
The couple running it have called on the government to process applications and licences faster.
In recent months, trade bodies have warned a shortage of drivers has been having an impact on shop deliveries and could affect Christmas.
The issue came to a head with problems at several petrol stations, leading to panic buying and long queues.
Kev and Hayley Skipworth-Grey, who run S-GTTL, felt that delays at the DVLA were the most pressing problem.
They said: "The industry needs the drivers.
"But the process before we get them into a truck is the issue, that is what is taking the time.
"We could do with an online system, it would save us so much time."
The DVLA insisted that provisional licences were being issued in about five days, although more complex applications could take longer.
Barry O'Reilly, a former bus driver, said he waited 14 weeks for his provisional licence.
But he has made it through a series of practical and theory tests.
He said: "I passed with zero driver faults, so brilliant - onwards and upwards.
"Finally, the end of the road. I can look around and there is plenty [of jobs] out there."
