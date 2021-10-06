Railway workers help save blackberry picker after fall
An injured blackberry picker who was unable to walk due to a fall was rescued after being spotted by nearby railway staff.
The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said a resident, who had gone out "brambling" in Peak Dale, Derbyshire, slipped on a footpath and could not walk home.
But Network Rail staff spotted an arm waving for help above a hedge.
They called 999 and the casualty was stretchered to the road by rescuers and received medical attention.
The injured walker was then driven home by a family member following the fall on Thursday.
On Facebook, the team added: "Heavy rain and the cool wind meant the casualty was soon getting cold [after the fall], but workers from Network Rail saw an arm waving above the hedge trying to attract attention, and after assessing the situation dialled 999 to call the emergency services.
"We are grateful for the assistance provided by the Network Rail employees during the incident."
