Teenage moped rider injured in Alfreton crash
- Published
A 16-year-old moped rider has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash with a car.
Derbyshire Police said the Yamaha moped and Peugeot 207 collided near a Co-op petrol station in Nottingham Road, Alfreton, Derbyshire, at about 14:00 BST.
The force said the boy suffered leg injuries in the crash, which led to the road being closed.
There were no reports of any other injuries or arrests.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.