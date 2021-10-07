North East Derbyshire council to make CCTV in taxis compulsory
- Published
Councillors have voted to force taxi drivers in Derbyshire to install CCTV in their vehicles in a bid to improve safety.
A report to North East Derbyshire District Council stated the cost of the cameras would be split between taxi owners and the local authority.
Training will also be required for vehicle inspectors to verify installation as well as data protection guidance for drivers.
The move was approved on Monday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports the purchase of CCTV systems would be at the cost of vehicle proprietors.
However, the council said it would need to bear the cost of buying and maintaining equipment to access footage and pay for staff to obtain and view footage.
At a district council meeting on Monday, councillor Heather Liggett said after speaking to taxi drivers, she was shocked at how many of them were in favour.
"They say it will make their lives easier," she said.
Members voted to rubberstamp the move, which has already been signed off by neighbouring authorities in Sheffield and Chesterfield.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.