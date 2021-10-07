Bravery award for woman who saved neighbour from fire
A woman who risked her own life to pull her elderly neighbour from a fire has been honoured for her bravery.
Michelle Burton was at home with her young son at a flat in Barrow-on-Trent, Derbyshire, when she heard an unfamiliar noise.
After checking her own appliances, she realised the sound was a smoke alarm in the floor above.
Ms Burton rushed into the smoke-filled flat and helped her neighbour to safety before fire crews arrived.
She has now received a commendation from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service for her actions on 28 August.
Deputy chief fire officer Rob Taylor said: "Michelle demonstrated selfless bravery by entering the flat fire in August and rescuing the occupant before the arrival of fire crews.
"She risked personal injury by entering the property, but thankfully was unharmed."
An investigation into the flat fire concluded the most likely cause was accidental due to smoking materials.
