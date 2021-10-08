Derbyshire councillor died from surgery complications
- Published
A "much-loved" Derbyshire councillor died due to complications from her surgery, an inquest has heard.
Joyce Pawley, 77, underwent a "complex" operation to remove a tumour in January 2021 but died from internal bleeding about five weeks later.
She had previously spoken about how her surgery was delayed because of beds being filled with Covid patients.
She made a plea for people to respect restrictions to relieve pressure on hospitals and staff.
Mrs Pawley agreed to undergo an operation called Whipple's procedure to remove a potentially cancerous growth, despite a 5% mortality rate.
'Constant pain'
Mrs Pawley had previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that her surgery was delayed several times due to a shortage of beds caused by an influx of Covid-19 patients.
She said: "People who aren't following the rules are just showing disrespect to people working in the NHS, a disrespect to people helping sick people.
"I am exhausted and I am in constant pain as well, but I wanted to use my anger to try and get somebody to understand, even if it helps just one less person die."
This was not raised as a factor in her death.
The inquest heard how her surgery went ahead at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on 25 January, and she was discharged on 12 February.
But on 19 February she was readmitted to hospital over signs of internal bleeding.
Despite numerous attempts, doctors could not locate where the blood was coming from.
As she appeared stable, they decided to allow it to heal rather than risk more invasive surgery.
But on 27 February Mrs Pawley "deteriorated rapidly", with much more significant internal bleeding.
Resuscitation was attempted but was unsuccessful, and she died on the same day.
Assistant coroner Fiona Gingell concluded: "Joyce died as a result of a rare but recognised complication of necessary and appropriately performed surgery."
'Much loved and well respected'
Speaking at the inquest her husband Christopher thanked staff "for all you have done to help my wife".
"Sadly your efforts proved in vain but clearly you did everything possible and I am immensely grateful," he said.
Joyce, from Cromford, had been a councillor for the Masson ward on Derbyshire Dales District Council for six years.
A spokesman for the council said: "She was a much-loved and well-respected member of this authority who worked tirelessly to champion the causes of her constituents.
"We know she regarded her time serving as a councillor as one of the highlights of her life."
He added the Matlock Bath Illuminations, an event she supported, will pay tribute to her life on 23 October with a special fundraising night for Macmillan.
