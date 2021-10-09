Derby mother's swimming warning after son drowns in river
A mother whose son drowned while swimming in a river has urged others to be more aware of the risks of open water.
Thandolwethu Ndlovu, 15, died after getting into difficulty in the River Trent near Swarkestone in July.
His mother Nombulelo, from Chellaston, Derby, said she regretted not teaching him about how dangerous rivers can be.
She was speaking at a football match held in her son's memory on Saturday by the club he used to play for.
She said: "I feel like I taught him everything but that's one thing I forgot to teach him about.
"So if I have any message, I want people who are naive like me to know about the dangers of swimming in open rivers."
Police said Thandolwethu, known as Thando, had gone to the river in the evening with a group of friends.
His body was recovered the next day after an extensive search.
Brother Gugu, 17, said: "He's the brother everyone wanted. He was perfect, he fitted in everywhere.
"We were like twins, even though he was my younger brother."
The match, at Melbourne Dynamo FC, aimed to raise money for a memorial bench and trees to Thando, with any money left over going to the club to support other young players.
Gerard Cantwell, the club chairman, said more than £2,000 had been raised.
He added: "I think people really have appreciated it today, it's been a celebration of his life."
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service advises people to try to only go in water where there are lifeguards, and to never go alone.
They say the dangers of water can include cold temperatures, hidden currents and debris, and potential illness from water pollution.
