Ilkeston pet shop 'extensively damaged' in fire but no animals hurt
- Published
A pet shop has been "extensively damaged" in a fire, but no animals have been hurt, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to 1st 4 Pets on Bath Street in Ilkeston at about 16:30 BST on Saturday and worked through the night to contain the blaze.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and the owner had confirmed no animals were kept inside overnight.
A spokeswoman said firefighters had found the blaze "started accidentally".
She said it was "due to a naked flame coming into contact with combustible materials".
The fire crews left the scene at about 07:15.
