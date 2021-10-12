BBC News

Cyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Derby

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The cyclist was knocked off her bike

Police are hunting for a driver who left a cyclist with multiple broken bones in a hit-and-run crash.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was near when the junction of Lord Street and Osmaston Park Road in Derby when she was struck by a small blue car.

The driver then left the scene without stopping.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened shortly after 19:15 BST on 9 September.

