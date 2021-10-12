Cyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Derby
- Published
Police are hunting for a driver who left a cyclist with multiple broken bones in a hit-and-run crash.
The woman, who was in her 50s, was near when the junction of Lord Street and Osmaston Park Road in Derby when she was struck by a small blue car.
The driver then left the scene without stopping.
Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened shortly after 19:15 BST on 9 September.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.