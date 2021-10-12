Annie Hall death: Police and council defend response
- Published
The police and county council have defended their response to a flood which claimed the life of a woman.
Annie Hall, 69, died after her car became stranded in Derbyshire on 8 November 2019.
Her inquest heard police and county council officers insist declaring a major incident earlier would not have changed the outcome.
Julian Gould from the county council also rejected suggestions the authority was "struggling to cope" on the night.
The hearing at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard large amounts of rain had swollen rivers around Darley Dale.
Mrs Hall and her husband were driving home to Ashford-in-the-Water when they were diverted into the town due to the A6 flooding.
They became stranded in water running down Old Road and Church Road.
Coroner Peter Nieto heard the central incident log had police officers stating that county council highways officials were "struggling to cope" shortly after 22:00 GMT on 7 November.
'Inundated with calls'
Asked why he did not declare an official major incident earlier, Insp Gregory Hunt said it would not have materially affected the response.
A major incident was declared shortly after 05:00 GMT.
Julian Gould, senior highways officer at the council, said he did not recognise the idea they were "struggling to cope" but admitted they were "inundated with calls".
He also said he personally saw 'road closed' signs on Old Road, something disputed by Mr Hall.
The inquest is expected to last the rest of the week and is due to hear from Severn Trent Water, the Environment Agency and Derbyshire Dales District Council.
A pathologist previously listed Mrs Hall's cause of death as drowning.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.