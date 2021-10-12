Wedding venue plan for Derbyshire's Grade II listed Dunston Hall
A Grade II listed building has been "protected" for future generations after a decision to allow it to become a wedding venue and holiday let.
Dunston Hall, in Dunston, can now host wedding parties of up to 120 guests after permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council.
Neighbours raised concerns on noise and road safety at the planning meeting.
However applicant David Harrison said the plans would stop the hall falling into disrepair.
'Jewel in history'
Mr Harrison said he had already spent £1.2m on the house and associated garden centre since he bought it.
"Dunston Hall is a jewel in Chesterfield's history," he said.
"All too often halls like this fall into disrepair or become private residences, hiding behind iron gates.
"Dunston Hall was and is falling into disrepair. Nobody wanted to take on the liability of it."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said neighbours raised concerns about the safety of the road leading to the hall, and Derbyshire County Council then recommended a limit of 50 guests at the venue to address this issue.
However, a planning consultant working on behalf of the applicant contested that the figure of 50 guests had been arrived at by the county council in error and the business needed a limit of 120 guests in order to operate successfully.
William Lander, whose home Dunston Cottage adjoins the property, spoke against the application and said the building that was intended for use as a ceremony room shared a wall with his bedroom.
Councillors voted in favour of the application with the amended conditions that the number of guests be limited to 120, there be no fireworks and the ceremony room can only be used between 10:00 and 19:00 to limit disturbance to Mr Lander.
