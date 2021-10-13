Whaley Bridge dam hero wins police bravery award
A police officer who was hailed a hero for risking his life to stop a dam bursting has won an award for bravery.
PC Geoff Marshall was part of the emergency team sent to Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, in 2019 when it was feared the dam would collapse.
PC Marshall climbed on to the damaged section and placed hundreds of sandbags on the structure.
The Police Federation named him as a regional winner at its bravery awards.
Speaking in the aftermath of the incident, which saw about 1,500 residents evacuated from the town when a large section of the dam's spillway broke away, PC Marshall told the BBC he had been the final link in a chain of officers working to place sandbags at the top of the wall.
They had been told if they spotted any whirlpools they should evacuate immediately as a major collapse could be imminent.
"We'd been told if we did nothing then it [the dam] would go, although it could still go anyway," he said.
"I didn't feel scared. I knew the risk was huge but it was a job to do."
He said his wife Jennifer had been shocked by his bravery and had even called him an "idiot" but was also very proud.
The residents were allowed home six days later following a major effort to secure the dam.
The overall winner at the awards was Metropolitan Police officer PC Stuart Outten, who disarmed an attacker brandishing a machete.
The Federation's national chair John Apter congratulated all of the officers.
"They deserve every bit of recognition they receive," he said.
Derbyshire Police Federation chairman Tony Wetton said: "In reality, were the dam to have failed, it's highly unlikely any of those involved in the sandbagging operation would have survived.
"PC Marshall showed outstanding bravery and selflessness in an extreme situation."
