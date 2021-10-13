Tributes paid to Chesterfield midwife who died after long illness
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a midwife who started work at a hospital trust 50 years ago and helped deliver many of her own family members.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said Lyn Guerriero died on Friday after a long illness.
Mrs Guerriero became known as the "Italian's midwife" after delivering many of her family and friends' babies, the trust said.
Her husband Frank said Mrs Guerriero was "loved and admired by all".
Mrs Guerriero started working at the trust in 1971 as a cadet nurse, which entailed cleaning sinks and brass handles in the ear, nose and throat department.
Three years later, she went on to do her nurse training and later obtained her midwifery qualification.
The trust said family members she helped to deliver included her sister's baby in 2003.
She was also involved in the "very special" birth of her granddaughter in 2014.
'Big girl pants'
"Lyn was loved and admired by all her family, friends and work family, and her memory will never be forgotten," Mr Guerriero said.
"A voracious knitter, she had probably supplied all the babies of family and friends with fabulous knitted outfits and blankets for their arrival.
"It was this hobby that kept her going during lockdown and whilst Lyn was ill.
"During her illness Lyn was exceptionally brave and courageous, hiding her true symptoms and diagnosis from people, so as not to upset family and friends.
"Her favourite saying was 'it's time for the big girl pants to go on, we need to get through this'."
Colleagues are planning to take part in the Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk 2022 in her memory.
Trust chief executive Angie Smithson added: "Lyn was respected by all and always had time to listen.
"She provided exceptional care and has left a great legacy behind on the maternity unit, including the Meadows Room, which she was instrumental in setting up along with the annual memorial service for bereaved parents."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.