History of Derby mural plan for Chaddesden cemetery wall
- Published
Plans have been put forward to brighten up a "tired and dirty" cemetery wall with a mural celebrating the history of Derby.
Councillors say transforming the wall in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, would add colour and culture to the area.
They suggested the artwork could feature elements of Derby's engineering and manufacturing history as well as Derby County and Florence Nightingale.
Discussions are under way to identify potential budgets for the project.
'Great achievements'
Councillors representing Chaddesden ward posted about the idea of a mural on Facebook.
"We got discussing what we could do to brighten it up as it currently looks tired and dirty," they said.
"We came up with a potential idea to paint it white and then get professional artists to paint a 'Derby Through The Ages' to detail great achievements such as our rail and aero industry."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the post received more than 200 comments in response.
Councillors in both the Chaddesden and Derwent wards say they will now hold discussions with council officers about how to fund the mural.
"The officers liked the idea of bringing colour and culture to the area," they said.
The wall runs from the cemetery to Masons Place Business Park further along the road.
Councillors said it had always been well respected because it supports the cemetery grounds.
"We understand the land behind this wall is sacred and meaningful to a lot of people, so we want to gauge if there is support for a mural," they said.
