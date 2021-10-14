BBC News

Chesterfield school evacuated after pupil brings in hand grenade

Image source, Google
Image caption, A military bomb disposal team confirmed the grenade had been decommissioned

A student bought an old hand grenade into a history lesson, causing part of the school to be evacuated, police have said.

Officers were called to Parkside Community School in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 11:00 BST on Wednesday.

Students and staff were ordered to clear the area while a military bomb disposal team was contacted.

The grenade was examined and the team confirmed the weapon had been decommissioned.

The school has been contacted for a comment.

