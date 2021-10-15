Derbyshire Dales: Bin staff strike over pay and conditions
- Published
Bin collection staff in the Derbyshire Dales have gone on strike after negotiations over pay and working conditions broke down.
Workers represented by the GMB union are taking industrial action through the day and on Monday.
The district council has warned collections on both days are likely to be "severely impacted".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has contacted GMB for comment but it has not yet responded.
The £3.1m per year contract for bin collections is managed by the private company Serco, which was given up to £150,000 in July to help fund a pay rise for staff.
The council agreed at a meeting on Thursday to carry out an investigation in its "failed" management of the contract, which was described by councillors and residents as "disastrous" and "falling apart".
The authority said there would be six staff out of 22 to operate bin collections on the strike days, due to a range of issues.
It said as well as the industrial action it was dealing with sickness and a shortfall in staff caused by HGV driver shortages.
A council spokesperson said: "Available crews will focus on household waste collections only, with no available resource to tackle any scheduled recycling or garden waste collections."
Mark Mansfield, contract manager for Serco, said: "It is always our intention to work in partnership with our trade unions and would urge the GMB to suspend the strike action planned for Friday and Monday whilst conciliary discussions with ACAS are ongoing.
"We are working hard to minimise disruption and... we will be prioritising household waste collections."
When the industrial action was first announced GMB regional organiser Mick Coppin said: "Our members employed by Serco are key workers and want nothing more than to serve their communities and keep Derbyshire clean.
"We'll be with them 100% and are calling on the company to get back around the table with a proper pay offer."
