Annie Hall death: Woman drowned after being swept away in floodwater
A woman drowned after she accidentally drove her car into floodwater and became stranded, a coroner concluded.
Annie Hall, 69, died after being caught in the fast flowing water when the River Derwent burst its banks in Derbyshire on 8 November 2019.
An inquest heard several roads in the Darley Dale area had been closed after a month's rain fell in one day.
Coroner Peter Nieto said she drowned after her "guard had been lowered" by the lack of a road sign warning.
The four-day inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Mrs Hall and her husband Michael were driving home to Ashford-in-the-Water when they were diverted into the town due to the A6 flooding.
The coroner said there were road closures and warning signs on other routes around the area but not on Old Road and Church Road, where the couple became stranded just after 00:30 GMT.
Mr Nieto said Mrs Hall had driven into the road and into the water "increasing her speed in a state of panic".
He said as water entered the car the couple decided to get out and walk.
"Although the water was knee high they thought they could walk through it," he said.
"Both had mobile phones but didn't call for assistance as they did not consider they were in an emergency situation.
"Rather than walk back up the way they came, they walked down towards the crossroads, towards the River Derwent - the source of the floodwater.
"As they tried to progress, the conditions deteriorated and they were getting very cold and tired.
"Annie fell a number of times and on the last fall was taken away by the floodwater."
'Affected decision-making'
Mr Nieto said Mr Hall was rescued by emergency services at 05:40 GMT after spending three hours in the water.
After a search a police helicopter found Mrs Hall's body in the water just after 07:00 GMT, 450m (1,475ft) away from where she fell.
Recording a narrative verdict, the coroner said Mrs Hall drove down the road as she had not seen a sign indicating any road closure and the "situation caused her understandable panic and affected her decision-making".
Mr Nieto said the lack of a road sign on Church Road "had lowered the guard for Annie and Michael to travel down that road and should have deterred them".
The inquest previously heard that police officers believed the county council's highways team were "struggling to cope" on the night.
Julian Gould, the council's senior highways officer, rejected this claim but agreed they were "inundated with calls".
He also said he had personally seen a "road closed" sign on Old Road.
"The police and county council must have been under some pressure to deal with the situation given signs had been placed on other junctions and where floodwater was known," Mr Nieto said.
"Nothing has been proven why no visible sign was seen on Church Road on 7 November. A visible sign should have been present."
