Driver who boasted about dodging speed cameras killed women in crash
A man who filmed himself boasting about "beating speed cameras" has been jailed for killing two women in a high-speed crash.
Daniel Young tried to overtake several cars on a blind bend on the A6135 in Renishaw, Derbyshire, on 7 October last year.
Derby Crown Court heard he struck an oncoming car at 90mph (145km/h), killing close friends Caroline Ball, 63, and 59-year-old Margaret Collier.
Young was jailed for eight years.
The 25-year-old, of Drury Lane, Coal Aston, Dronfield, previously admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard the women, from Beighton, Sheffield, had been travelling to work together at 05:40 BST when the crash occurred.
Prosecutor Laura Pitman said Young had just finished his shift at the Amazon warehouse in Barlborough when he chose to overtake a line of cars in his BMW.
"At the time of performing this manoeuvre, the vehicle being driven by Caroline Ball was on the opposite side of the carriageway," she said.
"She would not have had a view of the bend and would have been confronted by the BMW on her side of the road heading towards her.
"Sadly she would have no time to react or brake before the two vehicles collided."
Ms Pitman said both women in the car died instantly on impact.
The court heard the impact occurred with such force that the Corsa being driven by Ms Ball was pushed 30 metres backwards into a hedge.
'Clearly filming whilst driving'
Ms Pitman told the court when police checked cameras nearby, Young's car was found to have been driving at an average speed of 115mph to 141mph in a 40mph zone.
"This was driving which involved a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and the great danger he posed to others," she added.
Following his arrest, Young tested positive for cocaine and was double the legal limit for cannabis.
On analysis of his mobile phone, police also found a video - called "how to beat the speed cameras" - he had recorded two months earlier of his boasting while driving about dodging speed cameras.
The footage showed him driving on the wrong side of the road, at speeds of more than 80mph, in order to avoid detection by the cameras.
The prosecutor said the video, in which Young filmed himself "laughing and talking and was clearly filming whilst driving", was recorded near the scene of the fatal collision.
Statements from family members of Ms Ball and Mrs Collier - who worked as cleaners - were read out in court, describing the devastation their deaths had caused.
David Hague, Ms Ball's partner, said: "Caroline's death left a huge void in my life. I feel like I went from the happiest guy in the world to the most miserable.
"In my opinion the driver should never have been on the road. If he had been reckless with a weapon he would be on trial for murder and I can't see how his use of the car was any different."
An apology letter from Young was also read, in which he said he was "deeply sorry for the pain and grief" he had caused.
Judge Shaun Smith said Young's driving that day had "changed the lives of so many people forever".
"I accept that you are no doubt truly remorseful for what you did," he said. "Ultimately however, you are not the victim.
"There's no price on a human life... and whatever I do can sadly never bring back Caroline and Margaret for those who loved and cared for them."
Young was also disqualified from driving for 14 years.
