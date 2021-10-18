Andrew Ditchfield: Jailed abuser 'where he belongs', says victim
- Published
A man sexually assaulted as a teenager by a serial abuser says his tormenter is "finally where he belongs".
Andrew Ditchfield, 54, groomed and abused 14 children from Derbyshire and Lincolnshire between 1992 and 2011.
His crimes remained hidden for years until victims came forward and, after a Derby Crown Court trial, he was handed a 30-year prison sentence.
Oliver Flack, who was groomed by Ditchfield, said survivors could finally move on now he had been jailed.
Mr Flack, who has waived his right to anonymity, said he was left "destroyed" when, as 14-year-old, he was targeted over three months in 2010.
At the time, Ditchfield lived on the same caravan site as Mr Flack and his mum in Skegness.
"I didn't have the best relationship with my own dad and he tried to take over as the role model and got me calling him 'dad'," said Mr Flack, now aged 25.
"Obviously as a child I accepted that."
Mr Flack said he went to police when he was sexually assaulted and raped, but forensics officers were not sent to Ditchfield's caravan for two weeks.
By this time there was no evidence and the case did not progress., Mr Flack said.
"I didn't understand what was happening when I was 14. I didn't know about the law," he said.
"It was quite hard as a child growing up with it and not being believed by the police force.
"I have suffered a lot with my mental health and have dealt with it on my own until November last year."
Derbyshire Police contacted many of Ditchfield's victims last year after his offending came to light.
They found he had begun targeting young people in Derby in 1992 at houses, camp sites and leisure facilities, which continued when he moved to Lincolnshire in the early 2000s.
"I don't know how he slipped under the radar for so many years," said Mr Flack, from Alford, Lincolnshire.
"I'm not the only one who reported it at the time but he always found a way not to get caught. He is very manipulative."
He thanked Derbyshire Police for pursuing the case and said the process had been filled with mixed emotions.
"It was hard to stand there and be cross-examined for three days," he said.
"That thing we had put to the back of our heads we have had to re-live again.
"The whole way through, Ditchfield looked at me and laughed at me, but I didn't stop.
"When he was found guilty it was a relief I had finally been believed by the jury. I felt happy but angry because of how long it has been... finally he's where he belongs."
'We are survivors'
Mr Flack was joined in the courtroom for sentencing by six other victims which he called "strangely comforting".
"I had felt very alone this whole time, and in that moment it felt like we weren't alone," he added.
"It was a very strange feeling. It was a horrendous thing we had to go through but sitting there it was a comfort having each other there.
"For all these years his victims have been Ditchfield's rewards - like his trophies on a shelf.
"But after Friday we are no longer his trophies and we are no longer his victims. We are survivors."
Mr Flack said he still suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the abuse, and the court heard from other victims who said they also suffer with depression and drink or drug addictions.
Det Supt Ritchie Parkins, who led the police investigation, praised their "strength, character and resilience" in coming forward.
"Ditchfield's refusal to take any responsibility for the damage he wrought on these young people's lives shows his utter disregard for anyone other than himself," he said.
"To stand in court and give evidence against this man who has caused such hurt is humbling and I cannot speak highly enough of them."
Det Ch Insp Reid Martin of Lincolnshire Police, which covers Skegness, praised Mr Flack's "remarkable courage" and said his case was proof it was never too late to report abuse to the police.
He said complaints could be made direct to the force or to the Independent Office for Police Conduct if a victim of crime felt they had not been treated properly.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.