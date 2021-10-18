Derbyshire: Two men arrested after oil barrels found in van
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after two barrels of oil were found in the back of a van.
Derbyshire Police said officers responding to a break-in at a pub in Ashbourne on Sunday morning saw a van matching the description given for a vehicle seen leaving the scene.
It was stopped on the A50, and both occupants were detained.
Officers said they were unsure where the oil came from "as other pubs in the area have reported thefts".
