BBC News

Derbyshire: Two men arrested after oil barrels found in van

Published
Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption, Derbyshire Police said two barrels of oil were found in the back of the van

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after two barrels of oil were found in the back of a van.

Derbyshire Police said officers responding to a break-in at a pub in Ashbourne on Sunday morning saw a van matching the description given for a vehicle seen leaving the scene.

It was stopped on the A50, and both occupants were detained.

Officers said they were unsure where the oil came from "as other pubs in the area have reported thefts".

Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption, Both men were arrested after the van was pulled over on the A50

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.