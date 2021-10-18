BBC News

Man suffers fractured eye socket in Chapel-en-le-Frith assault

Image source, Google
Image caption, The man reported being assaulted on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith

A man has suffered a fractured eye socket along with cuts and bruises to his face after he was assaulted.

Police said it was reported to have happened on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on Friday, 27 August.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have released a selection of CCTV images of people they would like help with identifying, who may be able to help with the inquiry.

Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption, Derbyshire Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the people in these images

