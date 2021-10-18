Man suffers fractured eye socket in Chapel-en-le-Frith assault
A man has suffered a fractured eye socket along with cuts and bruises to his face after he was assaulted.
Police said it was reported to have happened on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on Friday, 27 August.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers have released a selection of CCTV images of people they would like help with identifying, who may be able to help with the inquiry.
