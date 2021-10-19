Historic Ilkeston Charter Fair returns after pandemic break
A traditional street fair, which was cancelled during the pandemic, is returning to Derbyshire for its 769th year.
The Ilkeston Charter Fair has been held in the town since the 13th Century.
It will begin on Wednesday but the opening ceremony will be on Thursday when the mayor will ring the bell and the 1252 charter will be read.
The leader of Erewash Borough Council said this fair will be "extra special" after last year's cancellation.
The annual fair in Ilkeston attracts thousands of people and is one of the oldest and largest street fairs in Europe, the council said.
It was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since wartime over concerns it would add to the spread of coronavirus.
Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: "We are always proud to welcome Ilkeston Charter Fair and look forward to the town centre being transformed.
"This year's fair will be extra special after its unfortunate cancellation last year."
