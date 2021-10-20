Trapped man rescued from derelict Shirland building
- Published
A man has been rescued from a derelict building after his "cries for help" were heard and the emergency services were alerted.
Police were called to the property on Main Road in Shirland, Derbyshire, at 18:10 BST on Tuesday where the man, in his 40s, had become trapped.
He was freed by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and taken to hospital.
The police safer neighbourhood team (SNT) called the young people who raised the alarm "heroes".
The Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT posted about the rescue on Facebook to thank the people that reported the incident and to highlight the dangers of entering derelict buildings.
It said: "We have also had reports of children frequenting the property and grounds."
Derbyshire Police said the man was not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.