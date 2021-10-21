Derby council workers sacked over cemetery TikTok videos
Two council workers have been sacked over "insensitive and disrespectful" TikTok videos filmed at a cemetery.
Derby City Council suspended the workers in June over the videos recorded at Nottingham Road cemetery.
The clips, viewed thousands of times on the social media platform, showed two men dancing while carrying a coffin and another joking around near an open grave.
A third person received a final warning.
The council initially refused to disclose the outcome of its investigation, only confirming it took "appropriate action" against those involved and citing a contractual "private arrangement" between the council and the employees.
Council leader Chris Poulter conceded concerns over the videos required the authority's actions to be made public.
"It is important that the public see that we have taken their concerns seriously and dealt with the situation promptly," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The council has its reputation to think of and has dealt with this matter properly.
"Two workers have been sacked pending any appeals and the third worker has received a final warning."
