Grenade discovery in Bretby leads to road closure

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Part of Bretby Lane has been closed while police deal with the incident

A road in Derbyshire has been closed after a grenade was found in the garage of a house in Bretby.

Officers were called to a property in Bretby Lane in the village, which is near Ilkeston, at around 10:10 BST.

The road has been closed from the roundabout to Oldicote Lane while specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal team are dispatched.

Motorists are being diverted to alternative routes.

