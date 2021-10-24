Woman arrested after death of girl following crash in Melbourne
A 17-year-old girl has died after a car crash in Derbyshire.
Police said they were called to the scene on the A514 in Melbourne at 12:30 on Saturday.
The girl, who is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, where she later died.
Another 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She has been discharged from hospital into police custody.
Derbyshire Police is asking for witnesses to get in touch.
