Denby hay bales fire prompts safety warning
- Published
Firefighters were called out to deal with a large blaze involving more than 100 hay bales in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were needed to tackle the fire in Derby Road, Denby, at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday.
Local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut while the blaze was brought under control.
Crews were later dispatched to another major fire involving 200 tonnes of wood chippings in Swadlincote.
The service said the fire broke out in Keith Willshee Way shortly before 22:00 BST.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.