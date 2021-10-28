Bride-to-be gets tattoo of Peak District proposal coordinates
- Published
A woman has got a tattoo of the geographic coordinates from where her fiancé proposed in the Peak District.
Charlene Machin, 38, and Graham Marchant, 35, got engaged at Dovedale in Derbyshire on 25 July 2020.
The couple, from Barnsley, returned to the same spot this summer to show their children where it happened and to make a note of the coordinates.
Ms Machin has a lot of tattoos that "mean something", but said this one was extra special.
The geographic coordinate system is used to pinpoint a specific place on Earth using longitude and latitude coordinates.
Ms Machin had the tattoo done last Monday but says not everyone understands it.
"I've had quite a few messages saying 'what does it mean?'," she said.
The proposal happened in a spot away from the popular stepping stones.
Ms Machin said: "We walked up a mountain and then it was just us two and he proposed."
The couple regularly go walking in the Peak District but not to Dovedale.
"We had a weekend away so we just said we wanted to explore somewhere a little bit further," she said.
"Graham had previously asked my dad if he could ask me to marry him.
"It was a bit of a rush because we don't have many weekends just the two of us.
"I think he'd actually been out shopping for the ring on the Tuesday and he proposed on the Saturday."
Ms Machin and Mr Marchant are planning to get married in 2024.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.