Man, 23, dies after being detained by police in Derbyshire
- Published
A man has died in hospital after becoming unwell while being detained by police.
Derbyshire Police said officers went to an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man was held but then taken by ambulance to hospital, where he later died.
The force said they had referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "The matter was referred to the IOPC and investigators attended the scene.
"Our independent investigation is in its very early stages."
