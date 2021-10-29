Derbyshire Police to be scrutinised over women's safety
- Published
A "public assurance" meeting is being planned to scrutinise a police force on its efforts to tackle violence against women.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire will hold the virtual meeting next week behind closed doors.
It follows the deaths of Gracie Spinks and Helen Hancock, who Chief Constable Rachel Swann said were "let down" by officers.
Women's groups have expressed anger the meeting is not being held in public.
Angelique Foster is due to hold the meeting on 3 November with Ms Swann.
Ms Foster has invited questions from the public and community groups on the subject of women's safety but said they cannot be related to current investigations.
A recording of the meeting will be made available following its conclusion.
Vanessa Boon - who is organising a women's march in Derby next month - told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was "disappointing" the meeting would not be held in public.
"It is important to have meaningful dialogue and scrutiny, especially with recent reports documenting shortfalls in police handling of cases of male violence against women, and the sexual misconduct of police officers abusing their power.
"I would like to see more depth, two-way engagement, including on data analysis and case reviews with transparency about misconduct," she said.
Marsha Brown, director and founder of Bambuuu, an organisation that supports domestic abuse victims, added: "I am concerned that this meeting is behind closed doors and that questions sent in won't have the same meaning to the person that is reading it out and they can be diluted."
Sonya Rowbotham, who runs the women's support group Vox Feminarum: Women's Voices said: "I think the fact that women can't attend to ask their questions allows for increased insecurity and much speculation around the possibility of questions being filtered out, diluted and pre-selected with answers that take up the time available."
Survey plan
Ms Foster said the meeting was one of the "many ways" she will hold the chief constable to account on behalf of the public.
"I intend to ask the force what they are doing now, and what they plan to do in the future, to increase the safety of women and girls," she said.
"This is not a one-off. Next week I am launching a survey to hear what the people of Derbyshire feel about this particular issue.
"I am also planning more meetings with different stakeholders to consider how more can be done."
