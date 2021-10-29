Historic Derby rail building makes way for food hall
- Published
A food store is taking shape at a site in Derby where a historic railway building previously stood.
The building - most recently used by the Derby Fireplace Company - was pulled down in the summer to make way for a new Marks and Spencer food hall.
Campaigners had tried to save the building, saying it was an important part of the city's railway heritage.
However the structure, positioned next to the A52 at the Wyvern Retail Park, was branded an "eyesore" by others.
The building was believed to be the last surviving element of the former Chaddesden Sidings - a marshalling yard used to transport goods - and had stood at the site for about 150 years.
The retailer previously had a planning application to demolish the building refused by Derby City Council before an amended plan was given the green light.
Developer London Metric says the new store has been designed to pay tribute to the site's history, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Infrastructure for the new building has been put in place but developers London Metric has not said when it will open.
