Heanor fatal street assault sees man arrested
- Published
A man has died after being assaulted outside a shop in Derbyshire.
Police said three men were outside the Boyes store on Market Street in Heanor on Wednesday when there was a confrontation some time between 13:00 and 16:00 BST.
The injured man was taken to hospital but died on Friday.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death but officers have not disclosed what he was detained on suspicion of.
He remains in custody.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.